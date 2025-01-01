Russia: Ramadan Tent in Moscow is a special event

Shafaqna English- The Ramadan Tent in Moscow where communal iftar tables are set up every day, bringing together over 600 people regardless of their nationality or beliefs.

The Ramadan Tent is set up annually in Moscow during the holy month of fasting.

Russia is a large country with a population of 146 million. Islam is a minority religion in Russia, where there are around 25 million Muslims.

The country has the largest Muslim population in Europe. Most of Russia’s people are Orthodox Christians.

