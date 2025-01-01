English
International Shia News Agency
UNICEF: More than 200 children raped in Sudan

Shafaqna English-At least 221 children, including boys, were raped by armed men in Sudan, UNICEF said in a report published on Tuesday.

Of those cases, 66 percent of the survivors were girls and the rest were boys. There were 16 survivors below the age of five, including four who were as young as one.

UNICEF recorded an additional 77 reported cases of sexual assault against children – primarily attempted rape.

The war in Sudan broke out in April 2023 between the military and its rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, with battles in the capital Khartoum, and around the country.

Since then, at least 20,000 people have been killed, though the number is likely much higher. The war has also driven more than 14 million people from their homes and pushed parts of the country into famine.

Source:Al Jazeera

