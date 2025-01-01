USA: Southern California Muslims come together in prayer during Ramadan

Shafaqna English- Southern California Muslims come together in prayer during Ramadan.

From social dinners and events to local school efforts for fasting students, Southern California Muslims are finding ways to observe Ramadan — which this year began late Friday, Feb. 28 — and come together in prayer.

Many community members said it was their way of upholding religious customs and celebrating diversity amid political turmoil.

At a mosque in La Mirada, worshippers gathered on Saturday evening to pray and break their first fast—a communal meal called “iftar” throughout the holiday—of the Ramadan season.

Mohammed R. Rahman, a La Mirada Masjid Muslim Community Service leader, said that Ramadan is about ridding oneself of excess and bad habits while “embracing good values,” like charity and dedication to the faith.

Despite anti-DEI sentiment in the White House, Rahman said he didn’t think the holy month would be affected by current politics — unless immigration officials were to raid mosques.

“So far, we are not seeing anything that will be some kind of problem,” Rahman said.

He noted that gathering together during Ramadan can be a challenge for those who work since the holiday is not typically given paid time off. But weekend gatherings usually draw in a large crowd at his mosque.

“It’s actually said by our prophets that breaking fast together has more reward than doing it individually,” Rahman said.

His mosque has been a part of several interfaith “Open Mosque” days in the region, opening its doors to visitors from other faiths, to strengthen community ties and promote an understanding of Islam.

Source:Los Angeles Daily News