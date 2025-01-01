[Video] A Supplication for Clarity, Wisdom & True Awareness

Shafaqna English- Imam Mahdi Association of Marjaeya (I.M.A.M) presented: “Day 3: A Supplication for Clarity, Wisdom & True Awareness | Ramadan Reflections”

🌙 Are we truly present in our worship, or just going through the motions?

Ramadan is not just about fasting—it’s about awakening our intellect, sharpening our awareness, and seeking true understanding. But what if we’re sleepwalking through this month? Today’s powerful supplication asks for:

✅ Deep intellect & awareness – So we worship with understanding, not just routine.

✅ Protection from foolishness & self-deception – So we don’t waste this sacred time.

✅ A share of all divine goodness – So we receive the fullest blessings of Ramadan.

“O God! Provide me with intellect and awareness, remove me from foolishness, and grant me a share of all good You send down.”

🔹 Are we mindfully fasting or just counting the hours?

🔹 Are we seeking wisdom or just following routine?

🔹 Are we avoiding distractions or wasting our Ramadan on meaningless things?

www.shafaqna.com