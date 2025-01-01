English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other NewsShia MediaVideos

Lecture 2: Jealousy and Betrayal [Video]

0

Shafaqna English- Tasneem Institute presented: “Lecture 2: Jealousy and Betrayal | Sheikh Azhar Nasser | Ramadan 2025”

Shaykh Azhar Nasser’s Ramadan lecture series, “From the Well to the Throne,” explores the profound lessons from the story of Prophet Yusuf (AS) as narrated in the Quran. This series delves into the trials and triumphs of Yusuf, from being cast into a well by his own brothers to his eventual rise to power in Egypt.

Through a Shia lens, Shaykh Azhar examines the themes of patience, divine wisdom, betrayal, and redemption, offering practical insights for modern believers. The series highlights how Yusuf’s unwavering faith and moral integrity shaped his journey and how his story serves as a timeless guide for navigating life’s challenges.

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Video] The Speaking Quran | Introducing Quranic Exegesis

parniani

[Video] A Supplication for Clarity, Wisdom & True Awareness

parniani

Russia: Ramadan Tent in Moscow is a special event

nafiseh yazdani

USA: Southern California Muslims come together in prayer during Ramadan

nasibeh yazdani

Holy Quran, Surah 1: Al-Hamd (Al-Fatiha)

Yahya

[Photos] Mashhad: Quranic recitation gathering at Imam Reza (AS) Shrine in Ramadan

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.