[Video] The Speaking Quran | Introducing Quranic Exegesis

Shafaqna English- In the premiere episode of The Speaking Quran, Seyed Jawad Qazwini lays the foundation for the series by introducing the key references used in Quranic tafsir (interpretation). He explores the most trusted sources that scholars rely on to understand the deeper meanings of the Quran, highlighting both classical and contemporary tafsir works.

This episode sets the stage for a thought-provoking journey into the study of the Quran, providing viewers with essential insights into the methodologies and significance of these references.

Part of series: The Speaking Quran

