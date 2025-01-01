The Importance of Feeding and Its Spiritual Effects During Ramadan: An Interview with a Lebanese Shia Scholar

SHAFAQNA- The revered Prophet of Islam, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), in his sermon welcoming the blessed month of Ramadan, said: “O people! Whoever provides iftar to a fasting believer during this month will have the reward of freeing a slave and the forgiveness of their past sins from Allah.” He also stated: “Whoever gives iftar to a fasting person will receive a reward equal to that of the fasting person, without any reduction in the fasting person’s reward. Additionally, they will receive the reward for all the good deeds performed by that individual with the energy derived from that food.”

In an interview with Shafaqna, Sheikh Salman Dahini, a Lebanese Shia scholar, discussed this topic and said: “These hadiths teach us that feeding and offering iftar to fasting individuals is a source of Allah’s boundless blessings and mercy. In this act, the faithful servants of Allah gather to seek His pleasure and to partake in His infinite grace and kindness.”

Sheikh Dahini further explained: “Food is the fundamental necessity for the survival of human beings and all living creatures. This is why Allah created the earth, placed sustenance within it, and sent down rain from the sky to nourish the seeds and plants.”

He also emphasized that the blessings of safety and satiety are among the divine gifts granted to His servants, stating: “Allah commanded the people of Makkah to worship Him because He delivered them from hunger and granted them safety. In this regard, Allah says: ‘So they should worship the Lord of this House, who fed them against hunger and gave them security from fear.’” (Surah Quraysh, verses 3-4)

Sheikh Dahini continued: “Allah has made feeding a means of gaining His mercy and forgiveness. This act not only brings rewards in the Hereafter but also has significant effects in this worldly life.”

From a worldly perspective, feeding others purifies the soul, reduces greed, miserliness, and selfishness, while simultaneously fostering a spirit of generosity, selflessness, and empathy toward others. Furthermore, it strengthens the human and social fabric of society.

From the perspective of the Hereafter life, feeding others is one of the ways to attain entry into Paradise and escape the punishment of Hell. Allah mentions the sinners who are cast into Hell in the Qur’an, saying: “What has led you into Hellfire? They will reply: We were not among those who prayed, and we did not feed the poor.” (Surah Al-Muddaththir, verses 42-44)

Additionally, in Surah Al-Insan, Allah speaks about the exalted position of those who feed others for His sake, saying: “We only feed you for the sake of Allah, and we do not desire any reward or thanks from you. We fear from our Lord a Day that is severe and full of distress.” (Surah Al-Insan, verses 9-10)

The Lebanese Shia scholar concluded: “For this reason, during this blessed month, Allah invites His servants to feed and offer iftar, whether the fasting individual is in need or not. The reward for this act is equivalent to freeing a slave for the sake of Allah and the forgiveness of past sins.”

He emphasized: “This act is a manifestation of Allah’s vast mercy in this noble month, a month in which believers are encouraged toward kindness, strengthening social bonds, and building a community rooted in religious values and moral virtues, ultimately creating a society that is strong and full of love.”

