UK: London’s Muslims mark Ramadan with family gatherings, and decorating homes

Shafaqna English- The Muslim community in London is embracing Ramadan with family gatherings, attending mosques, and decorating homes to create a unique spiritual atmosphere.

Across the city, homes are adorned with festive decorations, mosques are filled with worshippers, and local markets see a surge in shoppers preparing for sahur and iftar, the pre-dawn and evening meals.

For many, Ramadan is not only a time of fasting and prayer but also a period of reflection, charity, and togetherness.

Nawal Adam, a London resident and engineer, shared how her family prepared for the month by coordinating daily routines to accommodate fasting, prayer, and community engagement.

“We decorate our homes ahead of Ramadan and plan our meals,” Adam told Anadolu. “I have a big family, so we organize transportation for everyone, picking up relatives and taking them to the mosque for Tarawih prayers. We also plan how to prepare Iftar efficiently.”

She emphasized the importance of family gatherings during Ramadan, acknowledging the challenges of fasting in the UK due to long working hours. However, she believes the spiritual rewards outweigh the difficulties.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

