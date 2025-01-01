English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Saudi Arabia: Consumer spending jumped 35%t to $4.6 billion ahead of Ramadan

0

Shafaqna English- Consumer spending in Saudi Arabia jumped 34.7% to $4.6 billion in the week leading up to Ramadan, driven by increased food purchases, according to official data.

The latest point-of-sale transaction data from the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, revealed a sharp increase in spending across most of the economy from Feb. 23 to March 1, with 231.3 million transactions.

The food and beverage sector led the surge, with spending soaring 74.9 percent week on week to SR3.3 billion, reflecting a seasonal spike in demand as Saudis prepare for Ramadan, a month characterized by large daily Iftar and Suhoor meals.

Spending on public utilities followed closely, with a 55.9 percent rise, amounting to SR81.5 million. Expenditure on furniture also recorded a notable surge at 46 percent to SR524.5 million.

According to the latest POS transactions bulletin, the education sector was one of the two areas that registered negative change during this period. Spending on education dipped by 33.6 percent to settle at SR82 million, while spending in hotels fell by 0.5 percent to SR365 million.

Source: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UK: London’s Muslims mark Ramadan with family gatherings, and decorating homes

leila yazdani

[Video] Ramadhan Dua (Day 4)

asadian

Lecture 2: Jealousy and Betrayal [Video]

parniani

[Video] A Supplication For Clarity-Wisdom-True Awareness

parniani

Ramadhan Tent in Moscow Is a Special Event

nafiseh yazdani

Southern California Muslims come together in prayer during Ramadhan

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.