Shafaqna English- The deputy Canadian ambassador to Iraq, James Johnson, praised the services provided by the Al-Abbas (AS) holy shrine to visitors.

This came during his and his accompanying delegation’s visit to the holy shrine and his meeting with the advisor of its Senior official, Talal al-Beer, who gave him an explanation about the history of the Al-Abbas (AS) holy shrine and the services it provides to visitors and the community.

Source: Alkafeel

