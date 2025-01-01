English
Australian PM condemns Islamophobia Following a threat to Sydney mosque

Shafaqna English- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that racism and Islamophobia will not be tolerated following a threat to a Sydney mosque.

Albanese confirmed on Instagram that he has been warned that “there has been a threat of violence against a mosque in Sydney’s southwest.”

“This is abhorrent, and there is no place for this in Australia,” he said, denouncing both Islamophobia and violence.

He expressed support for authorities and law enforcement investigating the threat, emphasizing that “those responsible must face the full force of the law.”

On March 15, 2019, an Australian white supremacist carried out attacks on the Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre in Christchurch, New Zealand, killing 51 people and injuring 40 others.

