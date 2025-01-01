English
UN Rights Chief ​denounces ban on women’s education and jobs in Afghanistan

Shafaqna English- Volker Turk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, has criticized the ban on women’s education and work in Afghanistan during the Human Rights Council session.

Speaking at the 58th session of the Human Rights Council, Turk stated that women in Afghanistan are currently being denied their most fundamental rights.

Volker Turk added: “In Afghanistan, women and girls are subject to gender apartheid that is unparalleled in today’s world. Virtual prisoners within their homes, they are denied the most basic freedoms essential to normal life, including movement, education, and work. I am deeply concerned for the long-term future of a nationally self-harming country.”

Meanwhile, some girls who have been deprived of education in the country have once again called for access to their right to education and work.

Source: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com

