WFP warns less than two weeks of food stocks left in Gaza

Shafaqna English—The World Food Programme announced that it has only enough food supplies in Gaza to keep public kitchens and bakeries open for less than two weeks.

Rights groups have accused Israel of committing crimes against humanity by blocking aid delivery into the enclave. Israel has also been accused of reneging on the Gaza ceasefire that ended its brutal 15 months of war on the enclave.

Israel allowed humanitarian aid during the first six weeks of the ceasefire. However, the World Food Program said that its stocks are low because it prioritized delivering food to the population.

The UN agency also warned that its fuel stocks would only last for a few weeks.

Source: Al Jazeera

