Amnesty: Israeli attacks on Lebanon health facilities should be investigated as war crimes

Shafaqna English- Israel’s attacks on Lebanon health facilities should be investigated as war crimes, Amnesty International said.

According to Amnesty, “the Israeli military’s repeated unlawful attacks during the war in Lebanon on health facilities, ambulances and health workers, which are protected under international law, must be investigated as war crimes.”

It urged the Lebanese government to provide the International Criminal Court with “jurisdiction to investigate and prosecute crimes within the Rome Statute committed on Lebanese territory, and ensure victims’ right to remedy.”

Source: Arab News

