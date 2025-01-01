[Video] A Supplication for Strength, Sweetness in Worship & Divine Protection

Shafaqna English- Imam Mahdi Association of Marjaeya (I.M.A.M) presented: “Day 4: A Supplication for Strength, Sweetness in Worship & Divine Protection | Ramadhan Reflections”

🌙 Are we just going through the motions of worship, or are we truly feeling its depth?

Ramadan isn’t just about avoiding sin—it’s about learning to love worship, experiencing the joy of remembrance, and building unshakable spiritual strength. Today’s powerful supplication asks for:

✅ Strength to uphold God’s commands – Because true devotion requires endurance.

✅ A taste of the sweetness of worship – So we pray, fast, and recite Quran with love.

✅ The ability to show true gratitude – Because gratitude isn’t just words—it’s action.

✅ Divine protection & concealment – So our flaws remain covered by God’s mercy.

📖 “O God! Grant me strength to uphold Your commands, let me taste the sweetness of Your remembrance, inspire me to be truly grateful, and protect me under Your care.”

🔹 Are we worshipping out of love or habit?

🔹 Are we experiencing the joy of prayer, or just checking a box?

🔹 Are we grateful in action, or just saying ‘Alhamdulillah’ without reflection?

www.shafaqna.com