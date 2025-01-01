India: Historic streets of Delhi come alive for a celebration of food, culture, and community during Ramadan

Shafaqna English- The historic streets of Old Delhi come alive for a celebration of food, culture, and community during Ramadan.

People from all corners of the Indian capital – and the country – gather here to enjoy an array of traditional dishes, from succulent kebabs and fragrant biryanis to refreshing sherbet and desserts, a true taste of Old Delhi’s culinary heritage.

Strings of twinkling lights illuminate the pathways, while the air is filled with the aromas of Mughal delicacies, Afghan specialties, and Turkish delights.

“This place brings together families, friends, and visitors from all over. They all want to experience the special spirit of Ramadan in this historic place,” said Amaan, 20, who runs a Turkish kebab shop near the Jama Masjid, one of India’s largest mosques built by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan nearly 400 years ago.

