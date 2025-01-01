English
UN to halve Rohingya Muslim food aid in Bangladesh amid funding crunch

Shafaqna English- The United Nations will cut food rations to Rohingya Muslim refugees in Bangladesh from $12.50 to $6 per month next month due to a lack of funds.

The World Food Programme (WFP) said in a letter on Wednesday that “severe funding shortfalls” are forcing a cut in monthly food vouchers from $12.50 to $6 per person.

Bangladesh is sheltering more than one million Rohingya, members of a persecuted Muslim minority who fled violent purges in neighbouring Myanmar, mostly in 2016 and 2017. They live in overcrowded camps in the southern district of Cox’s Bazar, where they have limited access to job opportunities and education.

Source: Aljazeera

