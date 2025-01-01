Around 800 families in Torkham displace due to clashes, shelling

Shafaqna English- Around 800 families in Torkham were displaced due to intermittent clashes and shelling attacks by Pakistani forces.

Residents told TOLOnews that Pakistan’s missile attacks have caused massive damage to their homes and shops.

Abdul Haq, a resident of Torkham Township, said that four nights ago, he was forced to leave his home due to attacks by Pakistani forces and seek shelter in a safer area.

Abdul Haq added: “Shells were coming from Pakistan, I didn’t know where they would land, but we fled and found shelter here. That night, it was also raining, and we ran away with our children and women.”

Source: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com