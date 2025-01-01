English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Saudi Arabia: Tawakkalna app enhances Ramadan worship with top quality services

0

Shafaqna English- The services provided by Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna super app are enhancing worship for users during the holy month of Ramadan.

The app provides an accurate Qibla direction and updates on the imams leading prayers at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.

It has a feature allowing for the reading of the Qur’an, and a prayer timetable for the entire Saudi Arabia.

This includes the times of the adhan or call to prayer, iqamah or when the prayer begins, and sahoor or the breaking of the fast.

Additionally, the app offers Ehsan services, simplifying the process for users to make charitable donations, including to orphans.

Source: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Photos] Mashhad: Imam Reza (AS) Shrine hosts Iftar event

nafiseh yazdani

India: Historic streets of Delhi come alive for a celebration of food, culture, and community during Ramadan

leila yazdani

Millions of refugees observe Ramadhan amid conflict-hardship-poverty

leila yazdani

Saudi Arabia: Consumer spending increased ahead of Ramadhan

leila yazdani

London: Muslims mark Ramadhan with family gatherings

leila yazdani

[Video] A Supplication For Clarity-Wisdom-True Awareness

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.