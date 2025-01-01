Saudi Arabia: Tawakkalna app enhances Ramadan worship with top quality services

Shafaqna English- The services provided by Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna super app are enhancing worship for users during the holy month of Ramadan.

The app provides an accurate Qibla direction and updates on the imams leading prayers at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.

It has a feature allowing for the reading of the Qur’an, and a prayer timetable for the entire Saudi Arabia.

This includes the times of the adhan or call to prayer, iqamah or when the prayer begins, and sahoor or the breaking of the fast.

Additionally, the app offers Ehsan services, simplifying the process for users to make charitable donations, including to orphans.

Source: Arab News

