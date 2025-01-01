Al-Aqsa Mosque: 90,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 7 March 2025

Shafaqna English- Around 90,000 Palestinians performed the first Friday Prayer in the holy Month of Ramadhan at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied Jerusalem.

Palestinian worshipers were stopped for long hours at the Israeli Qalandiya checkpoint, which separates the occupied West Bank from Occupied Jerusalem, despite the stormy weather.

Several worshipers were permitted to pass the checkpoint to head to the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the first Friday of the holy Month of Ramadhan.

Israeli police earlier announced its intention to deploy 3,000 police forces on Friday in the Occupied Jerusalem, before the Friday Prayer.

Israel limits Muslim worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque by age during Ramadhan

Israel will permit some Muslims over 50 and their children from the occupied West Bank to enter Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Fridays during Islam’s holy Month of Ramadhan, Prime Minister Netanyahu’s office said on Thursday.

A statement said a “limited number of Muslim worshippers” would be admitted in line with last year’s arrangement starting on Friday without specifying a number.

Those allowed are men age 55 and older, women age 50 and older, and children up to age 12. They must also pass security screening. “It is emphasized that there is no limitation regarding Israeli Arabs”, it added.

Source: Palestinian Information Center, Reuters

