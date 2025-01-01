Commentary on the Holy Quran (2:2)

Shafaqna English- Commentary on the 2nd Chapter of the Holy Quran by Mohammad Sobhanie.

(2) ذَلِكَ الْكِتَابُ لَا رَيْبَ فِيهِ هُدًى لِّلْمُتَّقِينَ

2:2 This (revered Divine) Book, there is no doubt in it, is a guide to those who guard (against evil).

Commentary: The Qur’an holds the unaltered and direct words of Allah (SWT), which were revealed through angel Gabriel (AS) to the heart of the Prophet Mohammad[1] (PBUH). There is no room for doubting the truthfulness and authenticity of the content in the Qur’an, such as monotheism, resurrection, and the history of preceding nations and messengers before the rise of Islam.

The disbelievers of Mecca asserted that the Qur’an was a creation of the human mind[2]. The Qur’an rejects this allegation and challenges its accusers to compose one chapter in the style and manner of the Qur’an[3].

The Qur’an is the book of guidance for humankind[4]. Nonetheless, only open-minded, unbiased, and God-conscious individuals (مُتَّقِينَ) will benefit from its teachings. This statement is true for all preceding messengers. For instance, Prophet Noah (AS) invited his people to the straight path. Some people amongst his nation chose to avoid him by plugging their ears with their fingers and covering their faces with their garments. Consequently, they did not benefit from his teaching. Ultimately, their evil deeds destroyed them[5].

Sin prevents humankind from benefiting the Divine Guidance[6]. Allegorically, when one sins, a dark spot forms on his heart (intellect)[7]. If the sinner repents and amends his affairs, the dark spot will fade from his heart. If he insists on sinning, perpetual darkness will gradually cover the whole heart and impair his intellect from receiving or benefiting from divine guidance[8].

The second Verse begins with: “That Book; there is no doubt in it.” The word “That” in the Arabic language is used to accentuate the greatness and nobility of a person or an object, although the individual or the entity might be at a close distance to the speaker and the listener. Hence, if one points to an individual and says, “That person,” he implies: “This great person”. Therefore: “That Book” in the second Verse means “This ( revered Divine ) Book…”

Word-for-Word Translation:

2:2 [ذَلِكَ] That [الْكِتَابُ] is the book [لَا رَيْبَ] no doubt [فِيهِ] in it, [هُدًى] guidance [لِّلْمُتَّقِينَ] for the God-Conscious.

Notes:

