World Bank: $10 billion needed for Lebanon’s post-war reconstruction

Shafaqna English- Lebanon’s post-war reconstruction and recovery needs are estimated at $10 billion, according to the World Bank.

According to the 2025 Lebanon Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA), which evaluates the impact of the conflict across ten sectors nationwide between 08 October 2023, and 20 December 2024, at least $1 billion is needed for infrastructure, including municipal and public services and irrigation, and a further $6-8 billion in private sector investments, primarily in housing and trade.

Beyond reconstruction, the total economic toll of the conflict is estimated at $14 billion. This includes $6.8 billion in damage to physical infrastructure and $7.2 billion in economic losses stemming from reduced productivity, lost revenues, and increased operational costs. The housing sector sustained the heaviest impact, with damage reaching $4.6 billion, while trade, industry, and tourism suffered an additional $3.4 billion in losses.

Source: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com