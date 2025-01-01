Scholars at Mecca conference call for unity among Muslims

Shafaqna English- Scholars at the second “Building Bridges Between Islamic Schools of Thought” conference in Mecca have called for unity among Muslims globally.



The conference opened on Thursday (06 Mar 2025) under the patronage of King Salman, bringing together Muslim leaders of various sects from more than 90 countries.

The event, organized by the Muslim World League, is being held under the theme “Towards an effective Islamic alliance.”

The conference opened with several sessions addressing developments in Palestine, Sudan, and Syria, as well as issues concerning Muslim minorities around the world.

