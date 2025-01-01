English
[Video] Seeking Protection From Sin & Spiritual Numbness

Shafaqna English- Imam Mahdi Association of Marjaeya (I.M.A.M) presented: “Day 6: Seeking Protection from Sin & Spiritual Numbness | Ramadhan Reflections”

🌙 Do you ever feel like no matter how hard you try, temptations keep pulling you away from God?

Like you’re taking one step forward but slipping two steps back? The real danger isn’t just sin itself—it’s becoming so used to it that we stop even noticing. But God never leaves us without a way back. Today’s powerful supplication is a plea for Divine Protection:

✅ To not be abandoned to our weaknesses – Because without God, we are vulnerable.

✅ To be shielded from disobedience – So we don’t become numb to sin.

✅ To be saved from the consequences of our mistakes – Because God’s Mercy is greater than our faults.

📖 “O’ God! Do not abandon me to sin, do not strike me with Your punishment, and remove me from what leads to Your displeasure.”

🔹 Are we actively protecting our hearts, or slowly drifting into heedlessness?

🔹 Are we relying on our own strength, or seeking God’s Help to stay firm?

🔹 Are we staying mindful of our sins, or becoming desensitized to them?

