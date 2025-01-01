English
Lecture 5: Yusuf (AS) and the Seductress [Video]

Shafaqna English- Tasneem Institute presented: “Lecture 5: Yusuf (AS) and the Seductress| Sheikh Azhar Nasser | Ramadhan 2025”

Sheikh Azhar Nasser’s Ramadhan Lecture Series: “From the Well to the Throne,” explores the profound lessons from the story of Prophet Yusuf (AS) as narrated in the Quran. This series delves into the trials and triumphs of Yusuf (AS), from being cast into a well by his own brothers to his eventual rise to power in Egypt.

Through a Shia lens, Sheikh Azhar examines the themes of patience, divine wisdom, betrayal, and redemption, offering practical insights for modern believers. The series highlights how Yusuf’s (AS) unwavering faith and moral integrity shaped his journey and how his story serves as a timeless guide for navigating life’s challenges.

Part of series: The Story of Prophet Yusuf (AS)

