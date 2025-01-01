[Video] The Speaking Quran (Part 2)

Shafaqna English- In this second episode of The Speaking Quran, Seyed Jawad Qazwini continues laying the groundwork for the series by further examining the key references in the Quranic Tafsir (interpretation). Building on the previous discussion, he introduces and critically analyses both Shia and Sunni sources that will be referenced in future episodes.

By exploring the strengths and methodologies of these Tafsir works, this episode completes the essential introduction to the study of the Quranic exegesis, preparing viewers for the in-depth discussions ahead.

Part of series: The Speaking Quran

