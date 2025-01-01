UN’s Report: Female rights at risk from increase in online abuse

Shafaqna English- Female rights at risk from uptick in online harm and abuse, according to UN’s report.

A new UN report has called for urgent action to counter a global pushback on decades of hard-won gains for women and girls, with online violence among several challenges flagged.

This year’s UN’s report strikes a more pessimistic tone. Released on Thursday (06 Mar 2025), it marks 30 years since the Beijing Declaration—a landmark agreement signed by 189 countries that signalled a pivotal shift in the fight for women’s and girls’ rights—and comes ahead of International Women’s Day marches this weekend.

It points to a growing backlash against women’s rights, highlighting the impacts of ongoing conflicts, poverty, the rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI), and seismic political shifts that have precipitated change. In the USA, President Trump has restricted reproductive rights for women.

The UN’s data identifies newer forms of violence and abuse proliferating across the digital realm and has called for urgent action.

