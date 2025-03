Riyadh Air’s all-female engineering program

Shafaqna English- Riyadh Air’s aircraft maintenance engineering program, welcomed its first entirely female cohort. Riyadh Air’s dedication to diversity, inclusion and workforce development is in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s goal of empowering women.

The airline, set to launch operations later this year, is not only building a world-class carrier but also breaking barriers in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

Riyadh Air’s initiative comes at a time when women make up just 3% of aircraft maintenance engineers worldwide, according to figures from the International Civil Aviation Organization.

Source: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com