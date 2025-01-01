International organizations support Afghan women

Shafaqna English- International organizations have emphasized the need to support Afghan women and restore their rights on International Women’s Day.



The UN Women in Afghanistan said that investing in Afghan women is investing in Afghanistan’s future.

In a message on International Women’s Day, the organization also emphasized that Afghan women continue to fight for their rights despite immense challenges.

Meanwhile the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) emphasized the restoration of Afghan women’s and girls’ rights on International Women’s Day, stating that it amplifies their voices to the world.

Referring to the educational restrictions imposed on Afghan girls, the organization noted that approximately 1.5 million girls have been deprived of education so far.

According to new UNESCO data, if the ban continues until 2030, over 4 million girls will be affected.

Source: Tolo News

