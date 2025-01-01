Heavy rainfall causes floods in Baghdad’s roads

Shafaqna English- Heavy rainfall causes floods in major roads across Baghdad and several other provinces.

Images and videos circulating online showed streets in Baghdad, particularly in the Karrada Kharij area, submerged in water, leveling with sidewalks.

Local sources told Shafaq News that the suspended bridge tunnel went out of service due to rising water levels, while the road from Al-Khartoum intersection to Al-Zaytoun Tunnel was also closed due to severe flooding inside the tunnel.

Source: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com