Mecca: Grand Mosque records highest single-day number of Umrah pilgrims

Shafaqna English- The Grand Mosque in Mecca recorded its highest single-day number of Umrah pilgrims,  with 500000 pilgrims entering the Grand Mosque on on Wednesday (05 Mar 2025).

This unprecedented influx underscores the importance of advanced crowd management systems to ensure the safety and smooth movement of pilgrims within Islam’s holiest site.

In response to the increasing numbers, the General Authority for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque has introduced a monitoring system using smart sensors and advanced cameras at the Mosque’s main entrances.

Source: Saudi Gazette

www.shafaqna.com

