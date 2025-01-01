[Video] How to Keep Ramadhan’s Discipline All Year

Shafaqna English- Imam Mahdi Association of Marjaeya (I.M.A.M) presented: “Day 7: How to Keep Ramadhan’s Discipline All Year | Ramadhan Reflections”

🌙 Ramadhan trains us in discipline, focus, and devotion—but what happens when it’s over?

Many of us start this month strong—

✔ Spiritually connected

✔ Motivated to worship

✔ Focused on self-improvement

But as soon as Eid comes, that energy slowly fades…

Today’s powerful supplication asks God to help us:

✅ Stay firm in fasting and worship—beyond just Ramadhan.

✅ Avoid falling back into bad habits—so we don’t undo our progress.

✅ Keep remembering Him constantly—no matter what distractions come our way.

📖 “O’ God! Help me fulfill my fasting and worship, steer me away from missteps, and grant me continuous remembrance of You.”

🔹 How do we make this more than just a seasonal effort?

🔹 How do we ensure Ramadhan’s impact lasts all year?

🔹 Are we truly relying on God to help us stay steadfast?

www.shafaqna.com