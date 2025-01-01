USA: AI Deepfakes Spark Congressional Debate

Shafaqna English | by Farinaz Parnianifard- In response to the growing threat of AI-generated deepfake videos, USA’s lawmakers are considering new regulations to protect celebrities and the public from digital impersonation. Hollywood figures and tech experts warn that manipulated content is eroding trust and fueling misinformation, as CNN wrote.

Deepfake technology, which uses AI to create hyper-realistic fake videos, has raised alarms in the entertainment industry and beyond. Celebrities and public figures are increasingly finding themselves the victims of unauthorized digital replicas, often used for misinformation, fraud, or exploitation.

Congress is now evaluating potential legislation that would penalize the creation and distribution of harmful deepfakes, particularly those that mislead the public or violate privacy rights. Lawmakers are debating how to balance regulation with First Amendment protections while ensuring accountability for AI developers and users.

Hollywood studios and advocacy groups are pushing for strict measures, warning that without action, the proliferation of deepfake content could undermine trust in digital media, elections, and personal reputations. Experts suggest that a combination of legal frameworks, AI detection tools, and public awareness campaigns will be necessary to combat the growing threat.

With AI technology advancing rapidly, lawmakers are under pressure to act swiftly to prevent further harm while fostering responsible innovation.

Source: CNN

