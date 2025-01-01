UK Government stops funding Islamophobia reporting service

Shafaqna English- The UK government cuts funding for Islamophobia reporting service Tell Mama, Guardian reported.

The project, founded in 2012, is now facing closure weeks after it reported a record number of anti-Muslim hate incidents across the country.

Since its launch, Tell Mama has been wholly funded by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

The ministry told Tell Mama that no grant would be provided by the end of March, without providing alternative arrangements.