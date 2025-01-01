Women worldwide march to demand end to violence, discrimination

Shafaqna English- International Women’s Day protests across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas demand equal rights and an end to discrimination, gender-based violence and inequality.

In cities like Buenos Aires, Argentina on Saturday, those warnings were particularly grave, as protesters railed against austerity plans put forth by President Javier Milei that they say will roll back services for women.

Reporting from Buenos Aires, Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo said demonstrators say the move is particularly harmful given that one woman is killed every 30 hours in the country. A UN report released last year found that about 60 percent of women and girls killed in 2023 were murdered by their intimate partner or a close relative.

Hundreds of women in Ecuador marched in the capital Quito holding signs that opposed violence and the “patriarchal system”.

“Justice for our daughters!” demonstrators yelled in support of women slain in recent years.

In Bolivia, thousands of women began marching late Friday, with some scrawling graffiti on the walls of courts, demanding that their rights be respected and denouncing impunity in femicides, with less than half of those cases reaching sentencing.