Palestinian women bear brunt of Israel’s war on Gaza

Shafaqna English- Palestinian women bear the brunt of Israel’s war on Gaza, with more than 12,000 killed, thousands displaced, and widespread abuse reported in detention.

Palestinian groups stressed that International Women’s Day should be an opportunity to shed light on these crimes and urged those who advocate for women’s rights to fulfill their political, humanitarian, and moral responsibilities to stop these brutal violations.

Rights Group: Over 12,000 Palestinian Women Killed in Gaza

The Palestinian Human Rights Center has reported that more than 12,316 Palestinian women were killed during the Gaza War.

In a statement released on International Women’s Day, the organization emphasized that many of these women were “brutally dismembered or burned alive,” as if there were an attempt to completely erase their identities from history.

According to the report, women in Gaza have borne the heaviest burden of this war, with many losing their loved ones, being displaced, or suffering irreparable physical and psychological trauma.

2,000 Palestinian women left disabled by Israeli war

Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has left more than 2,000 women and girls with permanent disabilities, the head of the Gaza government’s media office said on International Women’s Day.

In a statement, Salama Maarouf said: “The Israeli aggression in Gaza has caused irreversible damage to the lives of countless Palestinian women and girls, particularly in the wake of Israel’s ongoing genocidal campaign.”

“The Israeli genocide in Gaza has left 2,000 women and girls permanently disabled due to amputations, with 162 women suffering from contagious diseases, while dozens more have been tortured in detention centers,” he added.

