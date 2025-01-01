[Video] Beyond Worship – The Power of Kindness & Giving

Shafaqna English- Imam Mahdi Association of Marjaeya (I.M.A.M) presented: “Day 8: Beyond Worship –The Power of Kindness & Giving | Ramadhan Reflections”

🌙 Ramadan isn’t just about fasting and prayer—it’s about how we treat others.

✔ Are we as committed to kindness as we are to worship?

✔ Do we give as much as we take?

✔ Are we uplifting those around us?

Today’s powerful supplication reminds us that faith is action, not just rituals. We ask Allah to:

✅ Grant us mercy toward orphans – To embody true compassion.

✅ Bless us with generosity in feeding others – Because giving is part of worship.

✅ Help us spread peace – Through our words and actions.

✅ Surround us with righteous company – Because who we keep close shapes who we become.

📖 “O God! Grant me mercy toward orphans, the ability to feed others, the spreading of peace, and companionship of the righteous.”

🔹 Are we extending the mercy we seek from Allah?

🔹 Are we making generosity a daily habit?

🔹 Are we choosing company that strengthens our faith?

www.shafaqna.com