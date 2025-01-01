Saudi Arabia: Medical scooters to help pilgrims in Medina

Shafaqna English- The Medina Health Cluster has launched a new emergency scooter service at the Prophet’s Mosque to enable paramedics to provide quick medical assistance to pilgrims during Ramadhan.

With thousands of worshippers filling the mosque’s courtyards, moving through the crowds can be challenging for medical teams. The scooters will make it easier for them to “navigate busy areas, attend to urgent cases, and transfer patients to nearby hospitals and care centers if needed,” according to the SPA.

Ninety-one people have already benefited from the service since its launch, the SPA reported. All of them were referred to healthcare facilities in the central area, including Al-Shifa Health Endowment, Haram Emergency Hospital, and the Safiyyah and Bab Jibreel Urgent Care Centers.

Source: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com