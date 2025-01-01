English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Saudi Arabia: Medical scooters to help pilgrims in Medina

0

Shafaqna English- The Medina Health Cluster has launched a new emergency scooter service at the Prophet’s Mosque to enable paramedics to provide quick medical assistance to pilgrims during Ramadhan.

With thousands of worshippers filling the mosque’s courtyards, moving through the crowds can be challenging for medical teams. The scooters will make it easier for them to “navigate busy areas, attend to urgent cases, and transfer patients to nearby hospitals and care centers if needed,” according to the SPA.

Ninety-one people have already benefited from the service since its launch, the SPA reported. All of them were referred to healthcare facilities in the central area, including Al-Shifa Health Endowment, Haram Emergency Hospital, and the Safiyyah and Bab Jibreel Urgent Care Centers.

Source: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Oman: People strengthening bonds through shared prayers and meals during Ramadhan

nafiseh yazdani

Ramadhan programs broadcast on 30 radio, television from Imam Reza (AS) shrine

nafiseh yazdani

How has technology influenced religious practices beyond Ramadhan?

asadian

Riyadh Air’s all-female engineering program

leila yazdani

[Photos] First Friday Prayer of Ramadhan in New Delhi

leila yazdani

Vatican’s Ramadhan Message: Christians and Muslims Can Collaborate For Peace

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.