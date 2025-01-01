Ramadhan programs broadcast on 30 radio, television from Imam Reza (AS) shrine

Shafaqna English- The Ramadhan season brings diverse media productions from Imam Reza (AS) Shrine, reaching audiences worldwide through over 30 radio, television, and international networks.

The media studios, located above the courtyards with views of the dome and minarets, have hosted numerous national and international religious broadcasts.

These productions are not merely media events but serve as a bridge connecting the hearts of Imam Reza’s devotees with their Imam.

According to Mohsen Houshmand, Head of the Communications and Media Center of Astan Quds Razavi, “For Ramadan and Nowruz 1404 (2025) programs, the content, planned jointly by Astan Quds Razavi and National Media, will include 60 hours of daily live and pre-recorded broadcasts in seven languages through national and international channels”.

Source: ABNA

