Afghanistan: Women entrepreneurs seek support to expand businesses

Shafaqna English- Several women entrepreneurs running small businesses have called for more support from the Taliban.

Shirin, one of the women entrepreneurs, established a sewing workshop to support herself financially and create job opportunities for other girls. She told TOLOnews that she started her business with a small amount of money, and now her capital has grown to over 300,000 afghani.

Shirin Arwin shared her experience: “I started this class with just 500 afghani. Today, we have more than 300,000 to 400,000 afghani in capital. Initially, we set up this class at home, and later expanded it outside to other locations.”