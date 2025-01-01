India: Muslim groups to protest against Waqf Amendment Bill in Bengal

Shafaqna English-Muslim Organizations of West Bengal will organize a protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill on Monday at Kolkata’s Metro Channel.

In a press conference on Saturday, representatives of several organisations said that they were “completely against” the Bill. “On Monday, we are protesting in Kolkata, and then on March 13, there will be a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. After that, the next course of action will be informed to us by our leaders. This is the month of Ramzan for us, but we will keep our fight on,” said Maulana Qamaruzaman Sb, member, AIMPLB, while speaking with The Indian Express.

Source: Indian Express

