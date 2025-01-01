English
Oman: People strengthening bonds through shared prayers and meals during Ramadhan

Shafaqna English- Muslims across Oman embraced the sacred Ramadhan with devotion, prayer, and a renewed sense of unity.

From vibrant cities to serene towns, the atmosphere of faith and reflection was evident across the Oman.

Mosques welcomed worshippers for daily prayers, while families and communities prepared for Iftar, the evening meal that brings people together after a day of fasting.

In Muscat, as well as in cities like Nizwa, Sur, Sohar, and Salalah, people gathered at mosques and homes, strengthening bonds through shared prayers and meals.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

