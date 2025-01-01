English
International Shia News Agency
Israeli settlers storm West Bank mosque during Ramadhan prayers

Shafaqna English- Illegal Israeli settlers stormed a mosque in the northern West Bank during Ramadhan prayers Sunday evening, assaulting worshippers.

Thaer Haneni, a local activist present at the mosque during the attack, told Anadolu that the assault targeted the Beit Sheikh Mosque in Khirbet Tana village, east of Beit Furik town.

He described how an unmarked military vehicle carrying four illegal settlers in Israeli army uniforms, accompanied by a small cargo vehicle from their settlement’s security, arrived at the mosque. The settlers then stormed the mosque.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı 

