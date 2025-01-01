Survey: One in 15 Americans have survived a mass shooting

Shafaqna English- About 1 in 15 Americans have been present at the scene of a mass shooting, a new study suggests.

About 1 in 15 adults have been present at the scene of a mass shooting, and more than 2% have been injured in one, researchers say in JAMA Network Open.

“This study confirms that mass shootings are not isolated tragedies, but rather a reality that reaches a substantial portion of the population, with profound physical and psychological consequences,” senior researcher David Pyrooz, a professor of sociology and criminology at the University of Colorado-Boulder’s Institute for Behavioral Science, said in a news release.

Younger generations are significantly more likely to have been in the middle of a mass shooting than their parents or grandparents, researchers found.

Source: US News

www.shafaqna.com