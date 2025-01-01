English
UNICEF supports education of over 360,000 Afghan Girls

Shafaqna English- The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) announced that it has supported the education of over 360,000 girls through 18,000 learning classes.

UNICEF, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, reiterated its commitment to empowering Afghan girls for a better future.

Kate Pond, communications manager at UNICEF Afghanistan, stated: “UNICEF is committed to empowering girls to shape their future goals everywhere in the world, including in Afghanistan. In 2024, UNICEF supported 361,000 girls to access education through 18,000 community-based education classes.”

Meanwhile, the UN Women executive director Sima Bahous stressed the role of women in decision-making, highlighting that women from many countries, including Afghanistan, bear the heaviest burdens of displacement and conflicts.

