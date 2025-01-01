Nahjul-Balaghah’s Philosophical Notions Concerning Metaphysics

Shafaqna English- A selection from the translated Nahjul-Balaghah with commentary by Martyr Ayatollah Murtaza Mutahhari and edited by Yasin T. Al-Jibouri.

As stated above, Nahjul-Balaghah adopts two kinds of approach to the problems of theology. The first kind of approach calls attention to the sensible world and its phenomena as a mirror reflecting the Knowledge and Perfection of the Creator. The second approach involves purely rationalistic and philosophical reflections. The latter approach accounts for the greater part of the theological discussions of Nahjul-Balaghah.

Moreover, it is the only approach adopted with regard to the discussion of the Divine Essence and Attributes. As we know, the value of such discussions and the legitimacy of such reflections have always been questioned by those who consider them improper from the viewpoint of reason or canon, or both. In our own times, a certain group claims that this kind of analysis and inference does not agree with the spirit of Islam and that the Muslims were initiated into such kind of speculations under the influence of the Greek philosophy and not as a result of any inspiration or guidance effused from the Quran.

They say that had the Muslims adhered closely to the Quranic teachings, they would not have entangled themselves with these tortuous webs. For the same reason, they view with suspicion the authenticity of such speculations found in Nahjul-Balaghah and their attribution to Imam Ali (AS).

During the second and third centuries, a group of people opposed such kind of discussions, questioning their legitimacy and raising doctrinal objections thereto. They insisted that it is obligatory on Muslims to be satisfied with the literal and commonly understood meaning of the words of the Quran. They regarded every kind of inquiry into the meaning of the Quran as an innovation (Bid`a) in religion.

For instance, if someone inquired about the meaning of the Quranic Verse “The all-Compassionate seated God upon the Throne”(Quran, 20: 5), he was confronted by the displeasure of those who regarded such questions as not only improper but distasteful. He would be told: “The exact meaning is unknown and

questioning is heresy.”

During the 3rd A.H./9th A.D. century, this group, which later came to be called Ash’arite, overwhelmed the Mutazilites who considered such speculations to be within the bounds of legitimacy. This victory of the Ash’arites delivered a severe blow to the intellectual life of Islam. The Akhbaris, who followed a Shia School which flourished during the period between the 10th A.H./16th A.D.

And the 14th A.H./20th A.D. centuries, particularly during the 10th A.H./16th A.D. And 11th A.H./17th A.D. centuries, followed the Ash’aris in their ideologies and convictions. They raised doctrinal objections against ratiocination. Now we shall proceed to discuss the objections raised from a rationalist point of view.

As a result of the triumph of the empirical and experimental method over the deductive approach in Europe, especially in the physical sciences, the view began to prevail that rational speculation was unreliable not only in the physical sciences but also in all scientific disciplines and that the only reliable method was that of empirical philosophy. The result was that the problems of theology were viewed with doubt and suspicion because they lay beyond the domain of experimental and empirical observation.

The past victories of the Ash’arites, on one hand, and the amazing triumphs of the empirical method, which followed one another in quick succession, on the other hand, drove some non-Shia Muslim writers to the extremes of excitement. The outcome was the eclectic opinion that from the religious (Sharia) as well as the rational point of view, the use of the deductive method even in problems of theology should be discarded.

From the Sharia viewpoint, they made the claim that according to the outlook of the Quran, the only valid theological approach was the empirical and experimental method and the study of the natural phenomena and the system of creation; the rest, they declared, is no more than an exercise in futility. They pointed out that in scores of its Verses, the Quran in most unequivocal terms has invited mankind to study the phenomena of nature; it considers the keys to the secrets of the origin and the workings of the universe to be concealed within nature itself. In this way, they echoed, in their writings and speeches, the ideas expressed by the European proponents of empirical philosophy.

In Farid Al-Wajdi’s book Ala Atlal Al-Madhhab Al-Maddi (On the Ruins of Materialism), and in Seyyed Abul-Hassan Al-Nadawi’s Matha Khasira Al-Alam Bi-Inhitat Al-Muslimin (“What the World Lost Through the Decline of Muslims”), as well as the writers belonging to the Muslim Brotherhood (Al-Ikhwan Al-Muslimun) such as Seyyed Qutb and others, have all supported this view, vehemently attacking the opposite viewpoint.

Al Nadawi, in his above-mentioned book, says the following: “The prophets informed men about the existence of Allah (SWT) and God’s Attributes and acquainted them with the origin and the beginning of life on the planet as well as the ultimate destiny of man, putting this free information at their disposal. They relieved mankind of the need to understand and discuss these problems the basics of which lie beyond our reach (because these problems belong to the sphere of the supra sensible, and our knowledge and experience is limited to the physical and the sensible, the tangible).

But men did not value this blessing; therefore, they entangled themselves in debates and speculations about these problems, striding into the dark regions of the hidden and the unknowable.

The same author, in another chapter of the same book, where he discusses the causes of the decline of Muslims, under the heading: The Neglect of Useful Sciences, criticizes the Muslim Ulema’ in these words: “The Muslim scholars and thinkers did not give as much importance to practical and experimental sciences as they gave to debating about metaphysics, which they had learned from the Greek philosophy.

The Greek metaphysics and theology is nothing more than the Greeks’ polytheistic mythology presented in a philosophical outfit and is no more than a series of meaningless conjectures expressed in an absurd jargon.

Allah (SWT) has exempted the Muslims from such a debate, speculation and analysis regarding these matters which are not much different from the analytic pursuits of the Alchemists. But out of ingratitude for this great blessing, the Muslims wasted their energy and genius in problems of this sort.

Without any doubt, the views of the likes of Farid Al-Wajdi and of Al-Nadawi should be regarded as a sort of return to Ash’arism, though dressed in contemporary style akin to the language of empirical philosophy.

Here, we cannot enter into a philosophical discussion about the value of philosophic reflection. In the chapters titled: The Value of Information and The Origin of Multiplicity in Perception in the book titled: The Principles and Method of Realism, we have discussed the matter in sufficient details. Here, we shall confine ourselves to the Quranic aspect of this problem and investigate whether the Holy Quran considers the study of nature to be the only valid method of inquiry into theological problems, or whether it allows for another approach besides the one mentioned above.

However, it is essential to point out that the disagreement between the Ash’arites and the non-Ash’arites is not about the legitimacy of the use of the Book and the Sunnah as sources in the problems of theology; rather, the disagreement concerns the manner of their utilization. According to the Asharites, their application should not exceed mute acceptance. According to them, we assign the various Attributes like Unity, Omniscience, Omnipotence and the rest to Allah (SWT) because they have been ascribed to God by the Sharia; otherwise, we would not know whether or not Allah (SWT) is as such because the basic principles and essentials dealing with Allah (SWT) are beyond our reach.

Therefore, according to them, we are forced to accept Allah (SWT) as such, but we cannot know or understand that Allah (SWT) is as such. The role of the religious texts is that they prescribe for us the way we ought to think and believe so that we may follow it in our ideology and convictions.

According to the contestants of this view, these issues, as is the case with any other rational concept or idea, are amenable to human understanding, that is, there exist certain principles and essentials which, if properly known, enable man to understand them. The role of the religious texts lies in their capacity to inspire, motivate, and guide the human intellect by putting understandable principles and essentials at its disposal.

Basically, servitude in intellectual matters is absurd. It is like ordering one to think in a certain fashion, and asking him to derive certain prescribed conclusions. It is like ordering someone to see a thing in a certain fashion then asking him the following: “How do you see it? Is it big or small? Is it black or white?! Servitude in thinking does not mean anything other than absence of thinking and acceptance without reflection.

In short, the question is not whether it is possible for man to go beyond the teachings of the Revelation. Allah be our refuge, there is nothing that lies beyond them because that which has reached us through Revelation and through the Household of Revelation (i.e. Ahlul-Bayt [AS]) is the utmost limit of perfection concerning the knowledge of the Divine. Here, our debate centers upon the capacity of the human thought and reason, whether or not it can, when supplied with the basic principles and essentials, undertake an intellectual journey through the world of theological problems or not.

As to the invitation of the Quran to study and inquire about the phenomena of creation and its emphasis on nature as a means for attaining the knowledge of Allah and the super-natural, it should be said that it is, indubitably, a basic principle of the Quranic teachings. It is with extraordinary insistence that the Holy Quran asks the human beings to inquire into the nature of the earth, the sky, the plants and animals, and man himself, urging them to study them scientifically.

It is also indubitable that the Muslims did not take enough worthy strides in this direction. Perhaps the real reason behind it was the Greek philosophy, which was deductive and based on pure speculation. They used this approach even in the field of the physical sciences. Nevertheless, as the history of science bears testimony, the Muslim scientists did not altogether abandon the experimental method in their studies as did the Greeks. The Muslims, not the Europeans, as is commonly thought, were the pioneers of the experimental method. The Europeans followed on the tracks first laid by the Muslims.

