Allah (SWT), the First and the Last; the Manifest and the Hidden

Shafaqna English- A selection from the translated Nahjul-Balaghah with commentary by Martyr Ayatollah Murtaza Mutahhari and edited by Yasin T. Al-Jibouri.

One of many issues discussed in Nahjul-Balagha is that Allah (SWT) is the First and the Last, the Hidden and the Manifest. Of course, like other notions, this, too, has been deduced from the Holy Quran, although here we are not going to quote the verses of the Holy Quran. Allah SWT is the First, but His precedence is not temporal so as to be in contradiction with His being the Last. He is the Manifest, but not in the sense of being physically

visible or perceptible by the senses; His Manifestness does not contradict His Hiddenness. In fact, His being the First is identical to His being the Last; similarly, His being Manifest and Hidden are identical; they are not two different things:

“Praise be to Allah, for whom one condition does not precede another, so that He may he the First before being the Last or may be Manifest before being Hidden.”(Sermon 65)

“Time is not His accomplice, nor does He need the assistance of tools and agents His Being transcends time. His Existence transcends nothingness and His pre-eternity transcends all beginning.”(Sermon 186)

The Divine Essence`s transcendence over time, nothingness, beginning, and end is one of the most profound concepts of al-hikma philosophy. Allah’s pre-eternity does not mean that Allah has always existed. Certainly Allah has always existed but the Divine pre-eternity (azaliyya) is something greater in meaning than “existence at all times” because, “existing at all times” assumes existence in time; but Allah`s Being has not only been at all times, It precedes time itself. This is the meaning of the Divine pre-eternity. This shows that His precedence is something other than temporal precedence. Praise be to Allah Whose creation bears testimony to His Existence; temporality (huduth) of whose creation is the testimony of His “pre-eternity” the similarity and likeness among whose creation proves that He is unique. The senses do not perceive Him and nothing can conceal Him (Sermon 152).

That is to say, Allah is both Hidden and Manifest. By Himself, He is Manifest but is Hidden from, undetectable by, the human senses. His Hiddenness from the senses is due to man`s own limitations, not because of Him.

It needs no proof that existence is synonymous with manifestation; the more powerful the existence of a being, the more manifest it will be. Conversely, the weaker its being is and the more intermingled with non-being, the less manifest it is to itself and to others.

For everything, there are two modes of being: its being-in-itself (wujud fi nafsih), and its being-for-others (wujud fi ghayrih). The being of everything for us depends upon the structure of our senses and on certain special conditions. Accordingly, the manifestation of a thing, a being, is also of two kinds: its manifestation in-itself (zuhur fi nafsih) and its manifestation-for-others (wujud fi ghayrih).

Our senses, on account of their limitations, are able to perceive only a limited number of finite objects possessing the characteristics of similarity and opposition. The senses can perceive colors, shapes, sounds,

etc. which are limited temporally and specifically; that is, their existence is confined within a particular time and place. Now, if there existed a uniform light, always and everywhere, it would not be perceptible. A continuous monotonous sound heard always, constantly, and everywhere, it would not be audible.

The Being of Allah, the Absolute Being and the Absolute Reality, is not confined to any particular time or place and is hidden from our senses. But Allah in Himself is absolutely manifest; the perfection of His manifestness, which follows from the perfection of His Being, is itself the cause of His hiddenness from our senses. The two aspects of His manifestness and hiddenness are one and the same in His Essence. He is hidden because He is perfectly manifest, and this perfect manifestness conceals Him:

“You are hidden on account of Your perfect brilliance; You Art the Manifest, the Hidden in Your manifestness. The veil on Your face is also Your; so manifest You are, Your manifestness conceals Thee from the world’s eyes.”

Part of a series: Nahjul-Balaghah with Commentary by Martyr Ayatollah Murtaza Mutahhari

www.shafaqna.com