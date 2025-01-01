English
UNICEF: Children among more than 1,000 people reportedly killed in Syria

Shafaqna English- Children are feared to be among more than 1,000 people reportedly killed in Syria, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reported.

According to Edouard Beigbeder, UNICEF’s Regional Director for the Middle East, a six-month-old baby was among at least 13 children reported to have been killed.

Authorities announced on Monday that the operation had ended amid reports of civilian casualties, looting, mass displacement, and infrastructure damage, including to power lines and at least six hospitals and several ambulances.

