Saudi Arabia: Over 4.87 million Iftar meals served at Two Holy Mosques

Shafaqna English- Over 4.87 million Iftar meals were served at the Two Holy Mosques during the first week of Ramadhan.

In addition to the meals, the consumption of Zamzam water reached 8,393 cubic meters.

The authority managed the disposal of 1,196 tons of waste to ensure a clean and safe environment for worshippers and visitors at the Two Holy Mosques. Regarding crowd management, the authority, in collaboration with relevant bodies, recorded the highest number of Umrah performers in a single day, reaching 500,000 pilgrims. More than 196 entrances were designated for easy access and departure to facilitate the movement of the Grand Mosque visitors, including five main entry gates, which significantly improved crowd flow.

Advanced means of technology were introduced to monitor crowd flows at the main entrances to enhance the experience and operational efficiency at the Grand Mosque. Additionally, 200 digital screens were installed for wayfinding within the mosque and its courtyards.

