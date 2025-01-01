English
CAIR: Anti-Muslim hate in USA hit new record in 2024

Shafaqna English- Anti-Muslim hate in the United States hit a new record in 2024 amid the Israeli war in Gaza, the Council on American- Islamic Relations (CAIR) has reported.

A report released by CAIR on Tuesday (11 Mar 2025) said that the 8,658 complaints regarding anti-Muslim and anti-Arab incidents last year – representing a 7.4 percent rise year on year – was the highest number since the group began compiling data in 1996.

Complaints regarding employment discrimination were the most common at 15.4 percent of the total. Complaints regarding immigration and asylum constituted 14.8 percent, education 9.8 percent and hate crimes 7.5 percent.

Source: Aljazeera

